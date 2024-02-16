This year Atlus and SEGA They are going to be showing off many games that fans have been waiting for, the first of them already came out a couple of weeks ago, Persona 3 Reloadand that is not comment has been liked quite a bit for faithfully recreating the original of PS2 but with its modern touches. And now, the second installment that is on the way is Unicorn Overlordwhich is under the development of Vanillawareand which since its first revelation has taken the full attention of tactical game enthusiasts.

On the occasion of its upcoming launch, new details have been released about this video game, starting with new characters and also battle tactics that users will be able to use, which are not available in any other game of this style on the market. There is also talk of special features that will make the games a little easier, so that new users can enter the corresponding genre in a friendly way.

Here three characters:

– Yunifi (Protagonist's ally) – Japanese VA = Hisako Kanemoto: Member of a Bastorias-based resistance group known as the Frostblooms. She is a prominent archer and instrumental in the fight against Zenoira. Although she was born to humans, Ramona took her in and raised her. – Ramona (Protagonist's ally) – Japanese VA = Nanako Mori: The leader of the Bastorias-based resistance group known as the Frostblooms and Yunifi's adoptive mother. Although she is the head of the owl lineage, she is highly respected by members of all beast races. – Morard (Protagonist's ally) – Japanese VA = Tomoyuki Shimura: A bestral lion and member of a Bastorian resistance group known as Frostblooms. He boasts immense physical strength and, along with Yunifi, forms the core of the Frostblooms' ranks.

Battlefield Features:

– Unit Deployment and Unit Mobility: Allied units can be deployed from any base flying a blue flag. Select an allied unit with the cursor to order it to move towards a target destination. Valor points can be replenished by defeating enemies and liberating cities. – Encounters: When encountering enemy units, select “battle” from the battle menu to enter the fray. – Swapping positions: When two allied units are very close, one can be swapped for the other. Trade and fight based on your allies' condition and compatibility with the enemy unit. – Wait and first attack: Upon losing a battle, the defeated unit is pushed back and enters a waiting state. Engaging a waiting unit will give the attacking unit a first strike opportunity.

Battle skills:

– Active Skills: When a combatant's turn comes, he will use one of his Active Skills. AP is required to use active skills. AP is represented by a red gem. The battle ends when both sides exhaust their AP. – Passive Skills: Passive skills consume Passive Points (PP) and are automatically activated when reacting to certain conditions, such as being attacked. Activation conditions vary depending on the passive ability. The PP is represented by a blue gem. Passive skills cannot be activated without PP. – Tactics and priority: The tactics you set determine when a character will use which ability and who they will target. Tactics allow you to assign the priority of each skill and up to two conditions for its use. Without setting tactics, characters will simply attack the enemy directly in front of them. To fight effectively, it is important to establish tactics before entering battle.

Remember that Unicorn Overlord the is launched March 4 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: Nintendo Everything

Editor's note: This is going to be one of the most interesting games of the year, although I fear it will go unnoticed by big projects that are launched before and after the date. Well, there are giants like Final Fantasy VII Rebirth or Dragon's Dogma II on the way.