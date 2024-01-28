Rally | Sébastien Ogier cried live – now revealed the reason for his great sadness

Superstar Sébastien Ogier was met with great sadness.

French grand master Sébastien Ogier finished second in the Monte Carlo World Rally.

Toyota driver Ogier lost to the Belgian Hyundai man who won the overall race For Thierry Neuville finally 16.1 seconds.

For eight-time world champion Ogier, 40, the race weekend was exceptionally tough, as someone close to him recently died.

“It's been a tough week for me, there's been a lot of emotion involved. It was hard to say goodbye. He was a very important person to me and a very important inspiration in motorsport. He's gone so suddenly. Good timing for something like that [kuolemalle] it is not,” Ogier said in an interview with the organizers, apparently referring to his uncle.

On Friday, the French star burst into tears in his emotional storm after he had broken the top time in a special test. Ogier's tears were witnessed on live television.

Ogier has won the famous Monte Carlo rally no less than nine times in his career, although one of his Monten victories was recorded in the IRC series.

Ogier will only compete in selected World Cup rallies this season.