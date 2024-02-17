Tragedy in Novoli, struck by a sudden illness, Alessia Quarta was found dead in the bathroom of the house: she was 31 years old

A truly heartbreaking episode occurred yesterday evening, Friday 16 February. Unfortunately a young woman, called Alessia Quarta she was found lifeless by her husband in the bathroom of their home. She was only 31 years old and about a month ago she discovered she was pregnant.

In these hours the whole community is trying to show affection and closeness to his family, affected by the heartbreaking incident loss. Mayor Marco De LucaAs soon as he heard the news, he rushed to the young couple's house.

This girl's drama happened yesterday evening, Friday 16 Februaryaround 8pm. Precisely in the house she shared with her husband, which is located in the small town of Novoliin the province of Lecce.

Alessia was an architect and had recently also found work as teacher. To crown their dream of love, one had also arrived pregnancy, discovered about a month ago. For the two young newlyweds, it was supposed to be just a moment of joy, which quickly turned into something heartbreaking.

The discovery of Alessia Quarta's body

CREDIT: VINCENZO TRISIO

On Friday evening, the husband returned home after a day of work and found his wife spills onto the bathroom floor. From here he asked for the prompt intervention of the health workers, who quickly arrived on site, but could not help but note his death. The hypothesis is that she lost her life due to an illness that left her with no escape.

From an initial examination of the body, they established that his disappearance occurred for natural causes. However, it is not excluded that the investigators may decide to subject her to further tests exams.

Alessia had been pregnant for a few weeks and was only 31 years old. This heartbreaking and sudden loss, she has upset thousands of people. In fact, many of her, in addition to mourning her passing, are trying to show affection and closeness to her husband, parents and all her relatives.