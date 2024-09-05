Potential tropical cyclone It is being monitored since today on the Mexican Pacific coasts according to the Conagua.

Through a newsletter, the Conagua confirmed the formation of a low pressure zone on the Mexican coast this hurricane season 2024.

For the moment, the potential tropical cyclone It remains in the south of Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero and Oaxaca.

It has a 0 percent chance for cyclonic development within 48 hours, and increased to 30 percent probability within 7 days.

For the moment the potential tropical cyclone will not have any impact on the country. However, western and southern Mexico do expect rains: in Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán are expected heavy rains with very heavy rains at times, while in Guerrero and Oaxaca very heavy rains with intense rains are expected.