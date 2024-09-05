According to the profile “Alexandre Files”, the STF minister “was unable to identify a single illegal post”, but ordered the blocking anyway.

The profile Alexandre Filescreated to publicize alleged “illegal decisions” of the minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes, said on the night of Wednesday (4.Sep.2024) that the magistrate would have violated “constitutional guarantees of due process, freedom of expression and the protection of personal data [sic]”.

Moraes ordered the suspension of X in Brazil. However, Brazilians abroad continue to have normal access to the platform. This is how this digital newspaper read the messages posted on the profile and replicated them in this text, as they are of public interest and have journalistic relevance.

For X, an attempt at “censorship” against Brazilian citizens “common“, in addition to “prominent politicians and journalists” took place on March 9, 2023. At the time, Moraes allegedly ordered the accounts of Brazilians to be taken down.

It is read in publication: “In this order of March 9, 2023, the minister, as in other similar orders, secretly ordered the censorship of the accounts belonging to Katia Graceli, Beto Rossi and Lucinha Ramiro. The order violates the constitutional guarantees of due process, freedom of expression and the protection of personal data.”.

According to the post, these accounts “were followed by a small number of people” and “his posts only expressed support for conservative views and politicians”.

Moraes would not have been able to “identify a single illegal post” made by the citizens mentioned in the decision and “much less the reason why the accounts would have to be completely blocked”.

According to the profile, citizens, “most likely“, they were “censored“because Moraes”disagreed with his political beliefs”. Moraes, the post reads, “claims to be protecting democracy“, but “censoring one side of a political debate is the opposite of democracy”.

Businessman Elon Musk, owner of X (formerly Twitter), commented on the profile’s publication this Thursday (September 5, 2024). According to him, Moraes wanted the social network to “take actions that are illegal under Brazilian law and remain silent about it”. In his profile on the platform, Musk he wrote: “If this is not extreme corruption, what is?”.

