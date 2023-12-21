Airport authorities always have to be very alert to the possibility of transportation through the United States territory of any type of hazardous material. The rules regarding prohibited items are very clear and strict, which is why many people decide to hide some items in the hope of being able to travel with them. But some cases draw attention, such as a baby diaper that was being used to violate the law.

Agents from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced that at LaGuardia Airport in New York City, They confiscated a baby diaper after a man's carry-on suitcase triggered an alarm on one of the security screening sensors.

As difficult as it may seem to believe, the authorities They found 17 bullets that, they described, were cleverly hidden inside the disposable. The incident involved a man residing in Arkansas, who assured officials that he did not know how the bullets and diaper had gotten into his suitcase. But after the interview by the officers he changed his version and assured that his girlfriend was the one who had put the object in his backpack.

The investigation continues. However, Police are charging the traveler with illegal possession of 9-millimeter ammunition.. “Apparently this man needs a bulletproof plan to pack his carry-on bag before heading to the airport for his next flight,” the TSA joked in a news release.

Transport agents seize a weapon at the airport

The incidents faced by Transportation Security Administration authorities are constantA man was also prevented from flying with a loaded gun from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport this week.

According to the report, a man from Rockville, Maryland, was carrying a .40 caliber pistol loaded with 10 bullets that was detected by officers. The owner claimed that he had forgotten that he had the gun with himfor which it was confiscated and has made him liable for a civil fine that can reach US$15,000.

The TSA shared that these types of situations have been increasing in recent years, since 38 weapons have been seized in 2023 alone., which represents the largest amount in a single year. They even shared that three days before they had found three weapons in a carry-on luggage. “This is the time of year when we expect to see travelers bringing gifts, cookies and cakes to our checkpoints, but what we are seeing are too many weapons. It is inexcusable and disappointing to continue to see so many travelers carelessly carrying their firearms” said John Busch, TSA Federal Security Director.

Finally, It should be noted that passengers can transport firearms, but in their checked luggage. and as long as they are unloaded and in a hard case with a lock. It is also important for homeowners to review local laws to ensure they are not violating any laws.