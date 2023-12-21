15 people were killed in the shooting at Charles University in Prague

On Thursday, December 21, a shooting occurred in the building of the Faculty of Philosophy of Charles University on Jan Palach Square in the center of Prague. According to the head of the Czech police, Martin Vondrashek, more than 15 people died as a result of the incident, and about 30 more were injured.

According to local media, the man who carried out the shooting is named David Kozak. During the attack, he used a long-barreled weapon with an optic. The Czech police announced his liquidation; later the mayor of Prague, Bohuslav Svoboda, clarified that the criminal committed suicide. How reported Lidovky publication, a possible accomplice of the shooter, born in 1999, was put on the wanted list.

What is known about the identity of the person who opened fire in Prague?

According to portal Seznamzpravy, 24-year-old Kozak was a student at the Faculty of Philosophy at Charles University. He graduated with a BA in History and European Studies in 2022.

First, the man killed his father, and then went to an educational institution, where he opened fire on people. It is clarified that Kozak had a weapons permit.

Photo: Petr David Josek / AP

It also became known that he kept an online diary in a Telegram channel, which was created on December 9. In it, the author wrote in Russian. On December 10, he published a post in which he said that he was influenced by the schoolgirl who opened fire in the Bryansk gymnasium on December 7.

In his online diary, he admitted that he always wanted to take people’s lives, but over time he began to lean toward mass murder. He also mentioned that he was influenced by the actions of a certain Ilnaz. Presumably, we are talking about Ilnaz Galyaviev, who in 2021 staged a shooting at a Kazan gymnasium. He later received a life sentence.

The author of the diary also said that he intends to keep the channel closed until the last minute and open it several hours before the attack. The author wrote about suicidal thoughts and hatred of the world. The last entry is dated December 19, where it is said that the author hears “ringing in the ears.”

Photo: David W Cerny/Reuters

Officials' reaction to what happened

Czech President Petr Pavel expressed Condolences to the families of those killed in the shooting in the center of Prague.

“I am shocked by the events at the Faculty of Philosophy at Charles University. “I would like to express my deep regret and sincere condolences to the families and relatives of those killed in the shooting,” the politician wrote and thanked citizens for following the instructions of the security forces and cooperating.

The head of the Slovak government, Robert Fico, said that Bratislava is ready to provide any assistance to the Czech Republic in connection with the incident. “I express my sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of the terrible tragedy at the university in Prague. We support our Czech brothers in this difficult situation and are ready to provide any assistance that would reduce the consequences of this terrible tragedy,” he wrote on social networks.