A drama was narrowly avoided on Sunday evening in the Belgian swimming pool Plopsaqua in Landen-Hannuit. A baby and a 1.5-year-old child were left between a pair of backpacks while the parents were swimming. The children were in danger of losing consciousness, but were rescued with the prompt assistance of emergency medical services.
