The American performs the double pike Yurchenko on vault, until now performed only by men. After 12 years we will be in the team test

The Italian artistic gymnastics team secures the pass for the Paris 2024 Olympics in the team event, where it has been missing since London 2012. After the six rotations of the qualifications for the World Championships in Antwerp, the Azzurri finish with the sixth score (248,796) which is worth the qualification for the final of the world championship and qualification for the Games. Japan is in the lead. “It’s a result we imagined – says ‘captain’ Nicola Bartolini, outgoing floor exercise champion but out of the eight-man final in Antwerp -. It was difficult, but it is an indescribable achievement. Many times, I won’t deny it, we have been tempted not to pack our bags to go to certain races, we all have our problems. But the secret is that we are strong, we have had exponential growth in recent years, both on an individual and team level. We fulfilled a dream. It was difficult, complicated moments were overcome, but now we are here to celebrate. We are strong, in the last two years we have had exponential growth, both individually and as a team. A work carried out by everyone at 360 degrees.” In addition to the team, two Italians from the 24 in the individual all-around final – Abbadini and Casali – went to the final and got the final eight on equal bars with Matteo Levantesi, seventh. See also CDK does not shine? Pioli's guarantee is Giroud: now his tour de force is starting

Women — The Italian women’s artistic gymnastics team, included in the first of 10 subdivisions of the World Championships, also staged in Antwerp, Belgium, reaches 162,230 (VO 41,599 PA 40,099 TR 40,266 CL 40,266), preceding the Netherlands (161,197), the only other team on stage in the opening round. The overall score of the Blue Fairies should be more than sufficient for Olympic qualification for Paris 2024 but for absolute certainty we will have to wait until the end of the qualifications, i.e. tomorrow evening, at around 10.30pm. The same goes for the composition of the various world championship finals. What is certain, as of now, is that Alice D’Amato, reigning European champion on parallel bars, will not be in the challenge between the best 8 in the world on the bars, due to a fall. The Genoese, however, with a total of 52,966 is the second best Italian in the all around, after Manila Esposito (54,698), therefore, due to the rule of two per nation, Elisa Iorio is left out. See also Vuelta Burgos, double blow for Roglic: stage and jersey

Biles, what a charm — In the same Italian match, the return of Simone Biles: the American champion, after withdrawing from the Tokyo Games due to a psychological block, illuminated the qualifications of the world championship tournament in the city where she won her first world medals: and she did it with a legendary jump, performing the Yurchenko double pike on vault, an exercise previously performed only by men, and which now takes the name of the 26-year-old gymnast, four-time Olympic champion, as she is the only woman capable of doing it. The jump achieved an incredible score of 15.266, for a total of 58.865 points at the end of the four apparatus. “She did it! That’s all I can say,” exulted his coach, Frenchman Laurent Landi. “People, I hope, realize that this may be the only time in their life that they have seen a jump like this performed by a female gymnast.”

October 1, 2023 (modified October 1, 2023 | 10:34 pm)

