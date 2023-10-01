bA dramatic accident occurred during the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. At the athletics stadium, an official was hit by a throwing hammer after Kuwaiti athlete Ali Zankawi’s attempt and suffered a broken tibia.

The 62-year-old referee was sitting on a chair outside the ring when Zankawi threw the hammer into the protective net during his attempt. From there, the sports equipment fell onto the official’s leg, which began to bleed profusely. He subsequently underwent surgery in hospital and is in stable condition.

Zankawi, a silver medalist at the 2006 Asian Games in Doha, told AFP he visited the official at his hospital bed on Sunday and apologized. Zankawi appeared in the stadium as a first aider and helped stop the referee’s bleeding.