Vote unity of the right around the PP. This has been one of the main messages that the leaders of the PP wanted to make clear at the rally this Sunday in Murcia, in an insistent call for a useful vote to “achieve a solid, broad and clear majority” with which “to push » to Murcia, to the Region and to Spain «forward», with «guarantees of progress and democracy». And they insisted that “nothing is gained by division or fragmentation.”

There was almost an hour to start the act when members and supporters of the Popular Party began to queue this Sunday to enter the Teatro Circo de Murcia. The appointment, at twelve noon, to attend the triple mid-campaign rally of the municipal and regional elections of 28-M, of the candidates for the mayoralty of Murcia and the presidency of the Region, José Ballesta and Fernando López Miras , respectively, and from the file of the Spanish Government, José María Aznar.

The candidate for mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, spoke first, who referred to the survey published this Sunday by LA VERDAD and which gives him 14 of the 15 councilors who would give him an absolute majority. “It is a good result” but “there is no room for accommodative relaxations”, so on 28-M “we are going out to win and govern”.

Ballesta, who had previously presented his entire team for the City Council and districts in a promotional video, urged those present to go out to “gather the strength of the votes, looking straight at the Murcians” and “give everything; You have to go out to win, win, win.”

The PP candidate for mayor of the capital defended a party “made from below”, which does not accept “lessons from anyone” and even less from “cardboard-machine progressives and bargain leftists”. And he warned “a candidate who is on a list and who has said that if we win he leaves Murcia, that he has 7 days left”, adding: “tic tock, tick tock, tick tock.”

He was followed at the lectern by Fernando López Miras, who next Sunday chooses to revalidate his mandate as president of the Autonomous Community. Along the same lines as Ballesta, he appealed for the confidence of discontented center-right and center-left voters. “To the PSOE voters” who feel “embarrassed” by Pedro Sánchez’s policies, he told them that “we are a safe bet”, a “moderate and stable government, which leaves no one behind, wherever they live”.

Miras stressed that “if we divide the votes and they do not choose the PP, one of the most satisfied people will be Pedro Sánchez, and I would not like to give that satisfaction” to whom “has shown constant contempt for the Region.”

The meeting was closed by the former president of the Spanish Government, José María Aznar, who on this second visit to the Region, already in the electoral campaign, came accompanied by his wife, whom he introduced as “the first woman mayoress of Madrid”, Ana Botella, and his eldest grandson, Alejandro Agag.

The former president valued a Popular Party “created, conceived and born to serve freedom and Spain”, the only one that can face “the risk of separatism, deconstruction and national rupture”; and the pact with the former terrorists.

Aznar stressed that if something is recognized to him, as leader of the Popular Party, it is “the merit of uniting everything that was to the right of the political left.” “We have shown that unity is strength”, and for that “a solid and strong majority” is necessary, for solid and energetic governments “of Ballesta, López Miras and Alberto Núñez Feijóo, who” do not depend on anyone. “With them will come the best moments of the future of Murcia and Spain,” he concluded.