Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two (parent company of Rockstar Games and others), confirmed that, while being “excited” by the emergence of AI technology, doesn’t think that “AI advances will make it easier to create hits.” The statements were made during a recent Take-Two press conference, where Zelnick was asked how AI might affect the development of Take-Two’s games.

“As you know, I’m usually skeptical when others make hyperbole, but in the case of AI, I’m quite enthusiastic,” Zelnick told investors. “First of all, although artificial intelligence is an oxymoron – as well as machine learning – this company has been involved in these activities, no matter what words you use to describe them, throughout its history and we are leaders in that space.”

“Most recent developments in AI they are surprising and exciting to many, but not surprising to us at all. Our view is that AI will allow us to do better and more efficient work. We are talking about tools, and they are simply better and more effective tools.”

Strauss Zelnick

“I wish I could say that i AI advances they will make it easier to create successes, of course they won’t,” added Zelnick. “Successes are created by genius. And data sets plus large computational power and language models don’t equal genius. Genius is the preserve of human beings and I believe it will remain so.”

Zelnick’s opinion is this in short: AI can be used, but it won’t replace people, it will simply help those who are already skilled to work more efficiently.

Zelnick also mentioned that PS5 Pro and Xbox Series Pro are “probably” on the way.