Another race weekend for Bearman

Oliver Bearman will anticipate the timing of his racing debut as a driver of the Haas on the occasion of the next weekend, when Formula 1 will land in Baku for the Azerbaijan Grand PrixThe motivation lies entirely in the need of the US team to find a Kevin Magnussen’s replacementwho will not be able to take part in the 17th round of the championship following what happened in the last round in Monza.

Magnussen suspended

In the ‘Temple of Speed’the Dane had received a penalty for contact with Pierre Gasly at the Variante della Roggia, which prompted Race Direction to add two points to the Haas driver’s Superlicense. However, having reached 12, the Dane will not be able to participate by regulation in the next race on the calendar, and therefore in the one scheduled on the street circuit of the Azerbaijani capital.

New challenge

In this way, in search of a replacement, Haas has decided to focus on the one who will support Esteban Ocon in the next world championship, with Bearman who will therefore participate in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The star-spangled team announced it on its official website and on its social pages, with the following comment from the Prema driver in Formula 2: “It is definitely a more challenging task to enter the race as a reserve driver.with limited preparation time and so on, but I’m lucky enough to have done it earlier in the year with Scuderia Ferrari, so I can at least draw on that experience – explained the Englishman, who already this year replaced Carlos Sainz for the Saudi Arabian GP with an excellent 7th place – I’ve also done four FP1 sessions with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team in the VF-24 this season, so no doubt that will also prove invaluable as we head into the full race weekend in Baku. The team is in good shape at the moment and I’ll do my best to be prepared with the time available. The goal is to get out there and have a good weekend in Azerbaijan.”

Komatsu focuses on ‘Ollie’

This comment was added to that of Ayao KomatsuHaas Team Principal: “I am thrilled to have Ollie lead VF-24 alongside Nico in Baku. He has already shown great promise in his FP1 outings and in post-season testing, and performed very well when driving for Scuderia Ferrari in Saudi Arabia, picking up points in the process. This is another excellent opportunity for Ollie and the team to work together.this time for a full race weekend, and he couldn’t ask for a better teammate than Nico to provide him with a reference point.”