The recommended price for the PlayStation version it is €79.99, while the recommended price for the Nintendo Switch version is €59.99. In both cases, this is the best price offered on Amazon, which also takes care of shipping.

Through Amazon Italy it is possible reserve a copy of EA Sports FC 25 – the latest chapter in the Electronic Arts sports saga – at a discounted price for PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. We are talking about a -10%, to get the game at the launch scheduled for September 27 at an even more interesting price. If you are interested in the product, you can find it through the box you see below, or via this link .

What EA Sports FC 25 has to offer

By pre-ordering EA Sports FC 25, which we remind you is at a guaranteed minimum price so if there are other discounts before the release these will be automatically applied to your order without any action on your part, you will also get the booking bonusthat is to say:

Bellingham Player Item on Loan (FUT)

Ambassador Player Choice Item on Loan (FUT)

3 Professional Career Icons (Career)

Possibility to hire a 5-star coach in the technical career (Career)

Football Ultimate Team (Career) Contents

Availability to hire a scout for 5-star youth in the technical career (Career)

250,000 credits (Club)

Slot game styles unlocked in club (Club)

EA Sports FC 25 Pre-Order Bonus Content

EA Sport FC 25 promises even more advanced game systems and graphic elements than the previous chapters, with over 19,000 players from more than 700 teams.