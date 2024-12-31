The last page of the calendar of an “exciting and dizzying 2024” is written, to Jorge Azcón, with the demonstration that we Aragonese “are noble, loyal, hard-working and supportive”, he said, alluding to the good period of business announcements and the aid allocated by Aragon, for example to the reconstruction of the lands destroyed by the fateful dana of October 29 in Valencia. The Aragonese president has chosen an unprecedented setting for his end-of-year message: the Formigal ski resort, managed by the Aramón holding company, and the Huesca town of Sallent de Gállego. During a message of almost twelve minutes, he said he was proud to be the leader of all Aragonese, for which there are “compelling reasons” as well as “dreaming of a fertile future full of opportunities.”

Azcón describes with enthusiasm and prosperity the last twelve months, which in his opinion and coinciding with his mandate have been “a turning point” for the autonomous community. According to Azcón, the investment announcements for 40,000 million euros will consolidate Aragón as “a reference place” throughout the world. «Unprecedented investments have been announced in our land. More than 40,000 million euros that will boost our economy and consolidate Aragon as a place of reference for Spain, Europe and the entire world for the coming decades,” he highlighted from the places where the message was recorded.

Azcón, in the Huesca town of Sallent de Gállego



ASSIGNMENTS





Azcón also highlights that these investments will allow us to continue creating jobs and will boost the Aragonese economy, which during the last year has grown by 3.5%.

Logistics, agri-food and energy are the areas in which investments are concentrated, in which Aragón was already a benchmark, to which are added the technological ones with “transformative power” and represent an “unmatched” opportunity to create employment, attract more companies and generate a dynamic that will radiate to the entire territory. To this is added «the icing on the cake” with the announcement of the Figueruelas battery gigafactorywhich “secures and promotes” a strategic sector such as the automotive industry and diversifies the industry in Aragon by manufacturing a new product that will “revolutionize” transportation and mobility.









«In order not to stop this great inertia, we continue to lay the foundations to attract more investments and create more jobsmaking a new catalog of industrial land available to companies and developing an ambitious Strategic Logistics Plan 2025-2040,” he stressed in the traditional farewell speech of the year.

State Pacts

The president has chosen the Pyrenees of Huesca to record this message before indicating that the promising Pyrenees Plan to stimulate the four northernmost regions of the community: «We must remember that the snow sector represents 7% of the Aragonese Gross Domestic Product. “The economic impact of winter sports goes beyond ski resorts.” He has referred to sport precisely to celebrate that the 2030 World Cup will allow people to enjoy matches in the new Romareda, or the final of the Women’s Euroleague, which will be played for three years in the Príncipe Felipe pavilion.

He has also given a nod to the most emptied regions of Teruel. He reminds them that, after a wait that “has been described as eternal”, the hospitals of Alcañiz and Teruel will come into operation this next year: “We have fought and managed to increase the Teruel Investment Fund; a key step to promote transformative projects in the province. Ensuring public services is another fundamental point to establish population and promote the province of Teruel.

On the other hand, in his speech, where he indicated some infrastructure that remains to be shored up with the State, the popular baron and regional president did say that he is open to dialogue to seek State pacts on key issues such as the lack of health personnel, migratory flows or the application of aid to business operations to the maximum legal extent.

Regarding regional financing, as already indicated in Santander at the last conference of regional presidents with Pedro Sánchez, the hot potato is on the side of the central Executive. Azcón alludes to depopulation in his message and a nod to Minister Pilar Alegría, candidate to challenge him for the Aragonese leadership: «The well-being of the Aragonese depends largely on that the Government of the Nation does not punish us for suffering depopulation with a continuous and constant decrease in income to finance our public services, while privileging the Catalan independence movement with unfair and unconstitutional agreements.

President Azcón has insisted that «Aragón does not want to be more than anyone, but he will not accept being less either.nor receive less than what he deserves. For this reason, he has insisted that during 2025 his Government will continue to “raise its voice against the privileged financing of Catalonia, before the Government of Spain and in any forum and place where it is necessary.”

Azcón wanted to have a memory for the families of the ten who died at the Villafranca de Ebro residence on November 15, and a message of consolation and hope to the Valencian compatriots and the rest of those affected by the dana, where some have worked. 2,000 Aragonese.

After wishing that 2025 be a year of peace, health and opportunities, Azcón has urged not to lose the ability to dream, innovate and grow to celebrate differences as a “source of wealth and not as a brake on our aspirations.” Azcón concludes again with a direct message to the hearts of the Aragonese: «To each one of you, thank you. For your daily work, for your bravery and for never giving up.”