Correos and CCOO, representatives of the union majority in the postal company, have signed this Tuesday a framework agreement that includes the basic lines that will make up the new collective agreement and the people plan aimed at rejuvenating the company’s workforce.

According to the statement sent by the staff representatives, the commitments included in this agreement include the progressive implementation of the 35 hour work week.

In a first phase of negotiation, which would conclude on March 15, the conditions related to a voluntary departure plan incentivized from 61 years of age.

Also a new organization of work aimed at achieving greater workforce flexibility to respond to new demands, a professional career plan for talent retention and the design of an incentive roadmap aimed at achieving the company’s business results.

In a second phase, which would end before October 1, the rest of the matters that would be required to complete the new Collective Agreement.