From: Carmen Mörwald

A 36-year-old mother from Wales suffered a fatal heart attack after her doctor misdiagnosed her. Mistakes have now been admitted.

Bridgend – Every day 10,000 people die in Europe from cardiovascular diseases. According to WHO report This corresponds to 42.5 percent of deaths annually. A 36-year-old mother from Wales also suffered this fate. She died of a heart attack after a doctor mistakenly sent her home with the painkiller paracetamol. According to several media reports, the doctor diagnosed a “pinched nerve”.

“She didn’t have to die”: Mother of two children suffers fatal heart attack after misdiagnosis

The mother of two Children called the emergency services in March 2020 after feeling pain in her left arm and chest, according to the British tabloid The SunShe was then taken to the emergency room at the Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend. Despite symptoms that indicate acute coronary syndrome – when blood flow to the heart is restricted – she was sent home. “You have a trapped nerve,” the doctor is said to have said.

What is acute coronary syndrome? Acute coronary syndrome is a sudden heart condition in which blood flow to the heart is severely reduced or blocked. This often happens due to narrowed or blocked coronary arteries that supply blood to the heart. The main symptoms are severe chest pain, which indicate an impending heart attack Without immediate medical treatment, coronary syndrome can lead to heart failure and death. Source: National Institutes of Health (NIH)

“The doctor hadn’t done a blood test,” Sandra B., the 36-year-old’s mother, told the tabloid. “If a blood test had been done, she could have been saved.” Instead, she trusted the doctor, who prescribed paracetamol after the misdiagnosis. Just a few hours after her release, she suffered a heart attack in her own home. “She was robbed of her life because of a single mistake,” said B. “She didn’t have to die.”

Misdiagnoses like this are not uncommon: In 2023, a family from Great Britain was spending their vacation in Turkey when their two-year-old daughter suddenly fell ill. According to the attending doctor, she was fit to travel home – a short time later, the little girl died from the effects of sepsis and a ruptured appendix.

Mother dies of heart attack: Health authority admits guilt and apologizes

The local health authority at the University of Cwm Taf Morgannwg has now admitted to being responsible for the death of the young mother. According to the authority, she would “in all probability” have survived if tests had been carried out and the 36-year-old had not been discharged. “We offer our deepest condolences to the family as they come to terms with her death,” a spokeswoman for the health authority said, according to the tabloid. DailyMail.

After the authorities admitted their guilt, the case was officially closed in July 2024. The 36-year-old’s family received compensation of £130,000, the equivalent of around €154,000. “Money doesn’t make it better, but if they can have this part of their life free of stress, that’s something,” said the deceased’s mother. But: “She’ll never come back, and the children will never be able to see their mother again.” (cln)