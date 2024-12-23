The defense of Alberto González Amador, partner of the Madrid president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has asked the Supreme Court judge investigating the attorney general, Álvaro García Ortiz, to analyze the motives of Moncloa advisor Pilar Sánchez Acera; the former Secretary of State for Communication Francesc Vallés and his successor and former communication director of the PSOE Ion Antolín; and the communications director of the Minister of Housing, Laura Sánchez Espada.

In a writing, to which he has had access Europa PressGonzález Amador’s lawyer asks Judge Ángel Hurtado to agree to said procedure after a report from the Central Operational Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard concluded that said Moncloa officials had access to the ’email’ – through which investigates the state attorney general– who ended up in the hands of the former general secretary of the PSOE of Madrid Juan Lobato before it was published in the press.

The defense also requests that the investigating magistrate charge Diego Villafane, fiscal lieutenant of the Technical Secretariat of the State Attorney General’s Office.

The judge orders the UCO to carry out new proceedings on García Ortiz’s mobile phone after finding “zero messages”

The Supreme Court magistrate who is investigating the State Attorney General, Álvaro García Ortiz, for alleged revelation of secrets has commissioned the Central Operational Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard to carry out new proceedings regarding the motive of the head of the Public Ministry after the Meritorious You will find “zero messages” on your devices. It has also requested the “telephone numbers and associated IMSI/IMEI of the cards” that were seized in the search of the office of the head of the Public Ministry on October 30, “as well as the associated ownership” of said telephone numbers.

Specifically, it orders that the numbers and identification codes of the telephones “associated” with the cards that were seized in the registry of the García Ortiz’s office on October 30“as well as the associated ownership” said numbers.

The instructor Angel Hurtado has adopted this decision “in view of the result obtained after the expert report carried out by the UCO on the material seized in the search carried out in the office of the State Attorney General, and due to the data on record on devices that appear in the minutes lifted.”

The magistrate dictates this order, collected by Europa Press, after receiving the report in which the agents assured that they had found “zero messages” on García Ortiz’s devices. between March 8 and 14, key days for the alleged leak reported by Alberto González Amador, partner of the Madrid president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

However, it is worth remembering that —in a previous report— The Civil Guard found messages sent and received on those dates by García Ortiz on the mobile phone of the provincial chief prosecutor of Madrid, Pilar Rodríguez, also investigated in this case.

Thus, legal sources consulted by Europa Press understand that the new procedure now commissioned by the magistrate would be to find out if the mobile phone from which García Ortiz sent the messages to Rodríguez is the same as the one analyzed by the UCO.