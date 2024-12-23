He corpse of a person He was located this Monday among the remains of the farmhouse that collapsed this Sunday in Bermeo after the fire that broke out in the building, as reported by the Department of Security.

The flames originated around 5:00 p.m. and it was a neighbor of the fishing municipality who alerted the Vizcaya Fire Department that her property, a hamlet located in the Artika neighborhood, was on fire.

The whistleblower also warned that a man who could not be located lived in the property. As a result of the fire, the house collapsed and everything indicated that could have died as a result of the fire.

Finally, this Monday the debris was cleared with the help of Firefighters, an Emergency Assistance technician and dogs from the Ertzaintza, although in the end they did not have to intervene. After removing the remains of the building, the lifeless body of a person has been located, which will now be identified with DNA, although everything indicates that It could be the missing man.