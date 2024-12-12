The new spokesperson for the Socialist Group in the Assembly, Jesús Celada, has this Thursday staged his first scuffle of the legislature against Isabel Díaz Ayuso, whom he has accused of pitting some Madrid residents against others and has predicted that she will end up like Esperanza Aguirre , Cristina Cifuentes, Ignacio González or Francisco Granados: “There is little left in the Community of Madrid.” The regional president has wished him luck and that they let him stay in his position for at least a few months, and has directed the debate towards Pedro Sánchez, after his proposal to organize a hundred events next year for the 50th anniversary of the death of Franco: “Without Franco, Pedro Sánchez is nobody.” Juan Lobato has followed the control session from the second row, in his new seat since he resigned as general secretary of the PSOE of Madrid. Once again he has been totally focused on his tablet, without paying much attention to what was being said in the chamber. Right in front of him, his substitute, Jesús Celada, who has debuted in his first encounter with Ayuso in this new stage of the Socialist Group. The spokesperson has criticized the regional president for mistreating public services, and has specifically referred to public universities, nursing homes, healthcare and access to housing. Ayuso has wished her all the best, but He has launched a first poisonous taunt: “Don’t give me a complex when we meet at the bullfights.” The president has regretted that no one resigns on the left, neither in the PSOE, where Lobato remains in her seat, nor in Más Madrid, where Arenillas remains on leave and Manuela Bergerot also continues in her position. “The only one who had the dignity to do it was Rocío Monasterio.” Ayuso asked the PSOE to respect its new spokesperson and let him stay in his position for a few months, because “this is a confusion.” Standard Related News If Madrid will not participate in the events marking the 50th anniversary of Franco’s death: “Now the Francomodín came out» Sara MedialdeaLobato also wished him well, although he regretted that he did not say a word against the Catalan agreement or the amnesty, or in general against the attacks received by the Community of Madrid. From there, Ayuso has referred to Sánchez’s proposal on the “francomodín” and the 2025 that “the francosphere” will prepare. First he charged against the “cowardice” of Sánchez, who was not with 400 relatives in Valencia last Monday. And he has warned not to count on the PP to “promote wars or sides.” that prevented him from being with 400 relatives in Valencia this Monday, it turns out that the liberal thing is to defend democracy, you people of ‘I will stay with or without Parliament’ and you are not even capable of recognizing democracy when it is win, yes, for example, in Venezuela, that China in your shoe that you will always have with you.” Ayuso has accused Sánchez of “declaring war on a part of the Spanish.” “They are not going to find us in it,” she stressed and ended her intervention in the scuffle in front of the socialist spokesperson with a lapidary phrase: “Without Franco, Pedro Sánchez is nothing and nobody.” The regional president added that This Thursday is also a “bad day for the Francosphere.” «We have the number two of his party, the one who was the Secretary of Organization, the one who also organized the primaries for Sánchez with cardboard ballot boxes again against the socialist militancy… He is accused, he is going to testify and sing La Traviata or not… because then between them there is a mixture of interests, of pardons… We’ll see what happens, but a bad day for the Francosphere,” he noted, in reference to José Luis Ábalos’ statement.

