The Lusail International Circuit in Doha is scheduled to host the 2024 official pre-season tests from February 24-25, a week before the opening round of the championship on March 2. However, the two-day test could be postponed because some teams are waiting for their cars and equipment to arrive by sea.

In a statement issued by WEC, it was explained that delays of up to 48 hours are expected to ship containers to Qatar. The note adds that the already scheduled Prologue could be modified based on how the situation evolves on Thursday and Friday.

“Due to ongoing disturbances in the shipping route in the Red Sea, the shipment of some containers to Qatar, where the opening round of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship is scheduled, is delayed,” reads the statement.

“The championship provides for a delay of 24-28 hours on the arrival of some loads at the circuits and keeps the teams regularly updated on the progress. Therefore, the Prologue program could vary and a decision is expected shortly.”

Pitlane atmosphere Photo by: Paolo Belletti

Similar delays had forced organizers of the Dubai 24 Hours to change the date of its 2024 event originally planned for January 13-14. A 14-day delay meant the event took place in conjunction with the 24 Hours of Daytona, the opening round of the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

Rescheduling the prologue should be a relatively simple task, given that the WEC paddock will already be in Qatar for the opening round of the season the following week.

Shipping via the Red Sea has become expensive and problematic after the Houthi military organization began attacking container shipping in the region in November last year. this caused several disruptions in the global market, with a notable drop in traffic in the Suez Canal.

The Red Sea connects the Indian Ocean with the Mediterranean Sea through the Suez Canal, which is one of the world's main waterways and reduces the distance between Europe and Asia.