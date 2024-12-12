He Seville He avoids controversy and the sanction imposed on José María Del Nido Benavente will not take effect this Saturday. The largest shareholder has been penalized with the withdrawal of his membership card and not being able to access the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium for 36 games. A punishment imposed after the incidents in the stadium’s forecourt in the preview of the last league derby starring Del Nido Benavente and one of the members of the legal team of the Nervión entity. The former Sevilla president has appealed this sanction and the current board of directors must meet to give him a response, something that has not happened to date and will not happen in the coming days.

As ABC de Seville has learned, Del Nido Benavente will be able to go to the Seville – Celticsince the club will respond to said appeal after the game this coming Saturday. Sevilla’s lawyers are preparing a detailed and complete response in case the matter reaches other instances. The sanction imposed by the club was notified at the end of November in accordance with the Disciplinary Regulations Regulating Access, Permanence and Use of Sevilla FC Facilities.

Meanwhile, the maximum shareholder He turns a deaf ear to the sanction and has even assured that he will be present at the farewell ceremony for Jesús Navas, which will take place on December 30 at the stadium facilities. This was stated by Benavente himself last Wednesday at the Peña Sevillista Rafael Saldaña in Alcalá del Río: «Of course, I will be in my seat. Take photos so people can see it. It’s the first news I have. I am very calm. “We will see each other on Celta day and the day of Jesús Navas’ farewell.”

A special date

The former leader’s words have not gone down particularly well within the club. However, Sevilla prefers that Jesús Navas’ farewell to Sánchez-Pizjuán not be clouded by any institutional conflict, which is why they have decided to postpone any decision regarding Del Nido’s sanction.









And Sevilla, in addition to the event on December 30, is preparing everything to make its legend’s last game at home special. own Jesús Navas is pushing to start against Giráldez’s team and enjoy as many minutes as possible. For their part, the Sevilla fans plan to have a special detail in honor of the Los Palacios player before the match. Given this perspective, Sevilla wants the entire focus of attention to be focused on this tribute and there to be no external noise.