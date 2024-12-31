Ayuso closes the year of the investigation into her partner by crying out against “indignity”, “impunity” and “abuse” from Zendal

Isabel Díaz Ayuso says goodbye to 2024 and welcomes 2025, raising the tone against those who “love the least” the Community of Madrid. The president has closed the year since the controversial Hospital Enfermera Isabel Zendal claiming the region as a pillar of the defense of the “unity of Spain”, the Constitution and the rule of law. “We are the first to comply with the law and to ask that it be complied with in Spain and around the world. “In not allowing impunity, nor remaining silent in the face of abuse, nor totalitarianism in any of its forms,” ​​the president said in her usual annual New Year’s Eve speech.

With this institutional message, the president says goodbye to the year in which elDiario.es uncovered the tax fraud investigation of her partner, Alberto González Amador, accused of defrauding more than 350,000 euros through false invoices after collecting two million euros in commissions for the sale of medical supplies during the worst of the pandemic.

To say goodbye to the year, Ayuso has taken a tour of several milestones achieved by public workers in the Community of Madrid, such as that of “Javier del Campo Morales, firefighter of the Fire Department of the Community of Madrid”, who saved “a person who was stopped heart in an extremely difficult situation.” Or that of Juan Carlos Jimeno, bus driver for the Regional Transport Consortium, who “suffered a heart attack while they were working in Valencia” providing service to residents of several municipalities that were cut off by DANA. Jimeno is now recovered.

The place chosen to carry out his last intervention of the year was Zendal. There, the president wanted to highlight the work carried out by the professionals of the “unit dedicated to the rehabilitation and personalized care of ALS patients.” In addition, Ayuso has committed that her Government will continue working in 2025 to help people suffering from “dementia, depression, eating disorders, addictions to screens or drugs.”

“Policies at the height of these times, without ideology, are expected of us,” said the president, who this year went so far as to claim, for example, that the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, had “gone crazy.” In recent months Ayuso has also accused the head of the Executive of “buying with public money willpower to win motions of censure and elections.”

Maintaining his confrontation with the central government, Ayuso has indicated that “Madrid does not get used to, nor does it give in, to indignity and abuse.” “We are made of scraps of the best from every corner of Spain and the world that long to prosper freely; That is why we have been pioneers in recovering and celebrating Hispanicity,” he added.

The president has insisted on presenting Madrid as a bastion of the State, highlighting that being the capital of the country entails “an enormous responsibility and wealth for all Spaniards.” Likewise, the president noted that “it would be suicidal to deprive every Spaniard of an asset that has cost centuries and that resonates throughout the world.”

Ayuso thanked the Madrid families who have had a child in recent months: “A region full of life is a thriving region with a great future. “Our lives depend on it.” In addition, he had a few words for the DANA victims and for those volunteers who traveled from the region to the municipalities most affected by the floods.