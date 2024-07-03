Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in collaboration with Samsung Gulf Electronics has announced the addition of Dubai-issued driving licenses and vehicle registrations to Samsung’s portfolio. This partnership comes in line with RTA’s commitment to employing technology to ensure the efficiency of the transportation system, enhance the driver experience and achieve Dubai’s vision to become the smartest city in the world.

Samsung users can now add their vehicle registration and driving license information directly to Samsung Wallet through the RTA Dubai app. This integration eliminates the need to use multiple apps and provides a central platform for managing important transportation-related documents.

“RTA is keen on innovation, development and launching value-added initiatives for the public by providing easy and convenient transport solutions,” said Meera Al Shaikh, Director of Smart Services at RTA. “This strategic collaboration reflects the ongoing efforts to leverage smart technologies and integrate essential services into smartphones, which will transform the urban mobility landscape and move towards a digital future that contributes to achieving Dubai’s vision of becoming the smartest city in the world.”

Meera stated that the wallet provides the highest standards of security and privacy for customers, stressing the commitment of the Roads and Transport Authority and Samsung to maintaining the trust of users, and that this integration leads to a qualitative shift in the management of documents related to transportation and sets a new standard for excellence in providing services and technological progress in the emirate.