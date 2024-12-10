Ayuso maneuvers to receive 169 million from Universities but does not commit to stabilizing contracted professors

Finally, Madrid will sign. The Minister of Education, Science and Universities of the regional Executive, Emilio Viciana, announced on Monday afternoon that the Government of Isabel Díaz Ayuso will sign the María Goyri program of the Ministry of Universities, in the original terms. Madrid was the only community that had so far refused to sign the agreement, by which the central government will co-finance (without having the powers) the hiring of a thousand professors for Madrid universities, and last Thursday it tried to get the ministry to do so. an ad hoc version of the text for the region. The department headed by Diana Morant refused and, after an exchange of letters, Ayuso relented and Madrid would sign.

He will do it next Wednesday, but he will do it amidst protests. Councilor Viciana has described the text as “cacicada” and “imposition by the Government of Pedro Sánchez”. “There has been no possibility of negotiating,” Viciana lamented. “We continue to denounce the problems that we already saw in the agreement, for example that it imposes the figure of the doctoral assistant professor, a figure that solves the problem for many public universities in Madrid and discriminates against the figure of the associate professor, with the consequent detriment of university quality. ”. In a note, the regional government explains that the program will cost it 17.5 million euros per year starting in 2025. The six rectors of the public universities had asked it last week to sign the text.

The Government of the Community of Madrid did not want to commit to stabilizing the more than 1,000 jobs that would be created with the 169 million euros that the Ministry of Science, Innovation and Universities would dedicate to it through the María Goyri program for six years (the duration of the doctoral assistant professor contracts), which has been signed with the rest of the Autonomous Communities. Last Thursday the Ministry of Education sent a communication to the department headed by Diana Morant in which it specified the way in which it intends to “adapt to the reality of the six public universities in the region” the agreement “to expand, rejuvenate and stabilize the teacher templates. Its conditions, Ministry sources confirm, involved skipping the “stabilization” of the equation.

The response from the Secretary of State, Juan Cruz Cigudosa, to counselor Emilio Viciana arrived this Monday: “As you know, all the elements of the agreement (considerations and economic commitments of the signatories, commitment dates and proposals for the type of contracting), as well as Like the text in all literal terms, they were prepared and agreed with the rest of the autonomous communities. Likewise, they were finally approved with the positive vote of the Community of Madrid at the General Conference of University Policy on June 19, 2024,” says Cigudosa in his letter.

The Community of Madrid had already raised its objections to the terms of the agreement, after backing down from its decision not to sign it. Everything happened on Wednesday, December 4, on the same day that President Isabel Díaz Ayuso met with the rectors of Madrid’s public campuses who were publicly asking for an increase in budgets that would allow them to “survive.” Ayuso ended up promising an increase of 47 million, which those responsible considered “insufficient” (they estimated that what was necessary was 200 million). Regarding the María Goyri program, first the Community assured that it was not joining the plan that would inject almost 170 million for teacher salaries, then it said yes, but that it was not convinced by some of the conditions that the rest of the autonomies had already accepted and signed. .

“The text proposed by the Ministry requires hiring with this program a single teaching figure, that of Assistant Professor Doctor, which according to the Madrid rectors themselves does not solve their staff problems and affects the temporality that is intended to be avoided. Furthermore, it may raise legal problems in the medium term, since it would be necessary to prioritize the stabilization of this figure ahead of other categories such as Full University Professor, Permanent Labor Professor or any other of those provided for in the university academic field,” he argued. the Ministry of Education.

Universities reminds you in its communication this Monday that these terms are not adaptable to each Community, but have been agreed upon with all of them and that Madrid voted in favor at the General Conference of University Policy. “We hope that the Community of Madrid, in exercise of its commitments publicly acquired at that conference, approves in its governing body in the same terms as the rest of the Autonomous Communities have done, and thereby benefits the Madrid universities and their teacher templates,” says the text signed by Cigudosa.

In addition, Universities put a temporary limit on Madrid’s delays. It sets a deadline of December 13 for the agreement to be “audited in this year of 2024.”