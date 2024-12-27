Thomas (65) went to ‘First Dates’ on the night of December 27 ready to find love in a “dedicated” woman and open to giving his heart. Of course, as long as he doesn’t run into an “interested” person, because then, “I lose my desire for everything.” And this retired maintenance technician has not done well in previous relationships. «I have had a woman of category. But it’s not what I wanted, because I wanted a woman who was affectionate and I didn’t have it. I spent nine years with her. I got married and everything,” he told Carlos Sobera.

Despite the disappointments, Thomas He considers himself a very sentimental man, saying “as soon as I see anyone kissing, tears come to my eyes.” He also confessed his romantic and thoughtful side. «I like to sow, but also collect. Because if I am a retailer for you and I don’t see color in you, then I lose my desire for everything,” he commented during his presentation.

In short, Tomás was a man very in need of affection. And luck was with him when the show’s matchmakers introduced him to Chari (60), a “very affectionate” domestic worker from San Fernando (Cádiz).

The crush between the two singles was instantaneous. «I liked it a lot. As soon as I see it when I enter, I say: ‘mine’,” she declared, convinced that by the weekend she would already be in Jaén picking olives. They happily began to chat about what they asked of a couple, realizing that it was exactly the same: go out and enjoy themselves.









«I don’t ask for much… I want a simple person, who likes dancing, the beach. “Typical,” he explained. CharYo. Tomás, for his part, mentioned his preferences for women who were “groomed” and made up, although at the same time he made it clear that “I don’t like a woman to be in the street with her bag all day, to be in a shop window.”

If the single woman seemed almost convinced that Thomas It was what he was looking for, he was in it. «You have told me that you are affectionate and a woman of your house and I already have everything to spare. A woman who is presentable and is what I was looking for lately,” he commented when the woman from Cádiz asked him about his first impressions.

A priest blesses Thomas’ quote

As the evening progressed, the ‘feeling’ between the two diners grew… Perhaps thanks to divine intervention. It turns out that Thomas lAnd a funny anecdote happened while I was on my way to ‘First Dates’. «I have sat next to a priest, I have told him that I was coming to the program and I say ‘bless me’.

With all the important cards on the table, there was only one important topic left to address between them. It was Chari who brought up sex, and Tomás was in his element talking about it. «I love it… Do you know what I like too? Don’t shave,” he revealed.

Tomás and Chari at the end of the date



There I also agreed, because according to Chari“I like men with hair on their chest.” «Well, you’re going to get sick of hair. “I have it too,” he dropped his quote. At that point, the woman began to turn red. «When he tells me things I go like a light bulb. And the truth is that I get nervous. I felt a little hot,” admitted the woman from Cádiz.

And yet, she continued the conversation along the same lines, wanting to know if her suitor takes “any pills.” «If that’s the case and you have to hold me down… The fights that I have had many times with my partners have been because of that, because I can’t get enough. It’s touching my ear and ‘oh my god’,” he responded vehemently.

Chari He was only wondering where Tomás had been until that moment and why they had not crossed paths before in their lives. Alone in the booth, they sealed a perfect date with a declaration and some kisses. «When a person fills you and your heart gives you butterflies as they say in Jone and a half“Why wait?” they proclaimed when saying ‘yes’ in the final decision.