Ayuso, in Peru: “In this place there is a population that is mired in poverty and, yet, is happy”

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, is traveling to Peru and from there she has once again claimed “the History of Hispanidad”, which for her is a phenomenon that encompasses a community of 600 million. people who share “a happy, mixed, brave way of seeing life.” This is how Ayuso has conveyed it after learning of a common pot where the Emergency Water and Zero Hunger Program is developed, in the Juan Pablo II Human Settlement of Lima.

“The History of Spain and the History of Hispanidad, unites brother peoples such as Peru and the Spanish nation together, and I think it is time to claim it,” Ayuso said this Thursday from an informal settlement in the hills of the area. north of Lima, where a water supply project is being carried out in which the Canal de Isabel II participates.

Ayuso told the press that, “from the first day” that she is president of the Community of Madrid, she has always recognized “Hispanidad” as that phenomenon that unites people with “a happy, mestizo, brave way of seeing life.” ”. “You just have to see this place where there is a population that is mired in poverty and yet, it is happy, it is kind, it is humble,” he said. “That creates a way of seeing the world that represents us all. Since I arrived as president in Madrid, I always wanted to vindicate it.”

Invited by the ultra-conservative López Aliaga

Ayuso arrived in Peru this Thursday in response to an invitation from the mayor of Lima, the ultra-conservative Rafael. Lopez Aliagato participate in several events marking the 490th anniversary of the capital, as a tribute to the Spanish conqueror and founder of the city, Francisco Pizarro.

During his visit, Ayuso also stated that Madrid “is home” to 150,000 Peruvians who have left their land behind for different reasons and are now “just another Madrid resident,” and who can go to public services, such as hospitals and universities.

“I think that reclaiming what unites us here and here is very important because we need alliances, because we need to make this world a better place, where we share public policies, where we help the people who are left behind, who have more difficulties” said Ayuso from the Lima settlement.

Likewise, the woman from Madrid highlighted the work of the far-right López Aliaga as mayor of Lima, with almost 12 million inhabitants, and offered “to collaborate together.” “They have their home in Madrid and Spain and we will return many times to collaborate together and so that our public services can also serve as an example here to help all families and all those who need extraordinary help,” he concluded.

“Hispanicity rhymes with freedom”

In a subsequent event on the same Thursday afternoon, Ayuso once again defended Hispanidad “against the simplistic and sectarian visions” of history that seek to “undermine the greatness of this common home.” “There is no reason to be ashamed of the word that represents Hispanidad, which, by the way, rhymes with freedom,” stressed the Madrid president.

“We defend that free, mestizo society, also in its economic, university, tourist, and commercial aspects. The exchange of ideas, the crossing of accents and people, which is a guarantee for the creation of prosperity and peace in our world, full of threats,” said Díaz Ayuso at an event at the Pedro de Osma Museum in Lima.

“In the face of other speeches that are beginning to bore deeply,” Ayuso prefers to “give thanks,” said the Madrid president when announcing that in the “next edition of Hispanidad” the Lope de Vega House-Museum in Madrid and the Birthplace of Cervantes In Alcalá de Henares they will exhibit works from the collection of the Pedro de Osma Museum.