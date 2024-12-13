Up to 2,375 unaccompanied immigrant minors have arrived in Madrid so far this year, and another more than 400,000 people have arrived in Barajas, as reported this Friday by the Madrid president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. Of the latter, “then they go to all the autonomous communities and 100,000 stay in Madrid,” they point out from Sol.

In the opinion of the regional president, “distributing people as if they were furniture has nothing to do with solidarity because the problem will continue to grow and how many people have died on the Canary Islands route and we will never find a solution.”

Madrid is determined to show solidarity with the Canary Islands, but believes that “we must also have it with the immigrants themselves and with the citizens who sometimes do not have basic services because they are becoming saturated.” He denounces that in some towns in Spain the imbalance “is being absolute and we are deceiving ourselves if we want to put on a good face and the supposed consensus to look good on the news.”

The Madrid president regrets that “the Government does not control the borders. Since it is not controlled immigration, it cannot be integrated and, therefore, I think that we are being deeply disloyal to each other and to all of us. He recalled, in this sense, that Madrid has invested in the last year for this purpose “another 56 million compared to the Government’s 3 million.” “What integration and solidarity are we talking about if we abandon borders and do not face real problems?”









When asked by Canarian journalists about the referral of immigration of minors between autonomous communities and what alternatives there may be, the Madrid president answered that “the lower the protection, there is a call effect that multiplies the arrival.” For this reason, he has asked to act in the countries of origin to try to stop the massive arrival, and then control who enters. “We must help the Canary Islands, but also go to the origin, carry out border control, etc.”