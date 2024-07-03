The Chivas de Guadalajara have confirmed the signing of Fidel Barajasa young man of just 18 years old, but for whom they have paid a good amount of money Real Salt Lakebecause it is an investment for the future, but also for the present.
The objective of the Guadalajara is that Fidel can become a starting player and fight tooth and nail for his place with experienced players, because although he is 18 years old, he could become a key piece of the Gago project.
As expected, this will mean that some of the regular players will lose minutes, but there will be one who could be the most affected and who was a pillar for the Argentine coach during the last tournament.
Although he can play on both wings, it is projected that Fidel Barajas play as a right winger in Chivasso the great sacrifice would be Isaac Brizuelacaptain of the red and white team and who ended up being key in the last tournament of the Sacred Flock.
Despite its good closure, Brizuela was always the subject of criticism in Chivas and many fans were calling for his departure from the team, so Barajas’ arrival could mean he will no longer be a starter in several matches, depending on his performance.
Fidel Barajas He is an element with purely offensive conditions and with the ability to change bands. In addition, he is left-handed and this could cause Fernando Gago can shape the footballer, so the variants multiply for the South American coach.
Although there are no official figures, the report that has circulated nationally is that Chivas has paid out a figure close to 4 million dollars for Fidel Barajasa promising American soccer player of Mexican descent.
The young man from California was valued at just over 2 million dollarsaccording to the specialized portal Transfer marketHowever, its future projections caused its value to double in Mexico and North America.
