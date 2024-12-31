The president of the Community of Madrid, the popular Isabel Díaz Ayuso, said goodbye to the year tonight, remembering the victims of the Dana and thanking the efforts of the Madrid professionals who traveled to ground zero of the catastrophe. “We are on the side of those who have lost their loved ones, their homes, their businesses and their life’s work in Valencia,” noted the regional leader in her traditional end-of-year message. He has also not forgotten to claim that in the Community of Madrid, a territory that he has governed since 2019, they are “the first” to comply with the law against “abuse”, “impunity” and “totalitarianism in all its forms.”

The regional leader, who has chosen as the setting the unit dedicated to the rehabilitation and care of patients with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) of the Isabel Zendal Hospital from the capital, has appealed at the beginning of his speech “to freedom and life” and has pointed out that December 31 “is a night to admire and give thanks.” Ayuso has also made special mention of both the more than 700 professionals who came to help those affected by the dana and all the Madrid health personnel, professors, civil servants, State Security Corps and Forces. Also to His Majesty the King and the Crown, “to whom Madrid and Spain owe – he said – from the Prado to the Transition, to unite with all Spaniards, and to have the best possible representation when we need it most.”

The regional president has appealed in her message to the responsibility that Madrid has as the capital of the country. «It is our pride and it must be the most solvent region for all of Spain. We must be an example of stability, security in the streets and legal security,” he expressed. All this while recalling the demands facing the region, to which “all eyes are watching.” For this reason, although without making any specific reference, Ayuso defends that in the Community of Madrid they are “the first” to comply with the law, but also “to ask that it be complied with by Spain and the world, to not allow impunity, nor to remain silent.” in the face of abuse and totalitarianism in all its forms.

The baroness of the PP closes a turbulent year marked, among other issues, by the case of her partner, Alberto González Amador, accused of alleged tax fraud and document falsification. But also due to the judicial investigation opened against the State Attorney General, Álvaro García Ortíz, whom the Supreme Court charged for alleged revelation of secrets in relation to the dissemination of information about the González Amador procedure. A cause for which Ayuso has demanded on multiple occasions the resignation of the prosecutor, who clings to the position with the support of Sánchez.









In defense of unity

Now, 2025 begins by focusing on the threats that Madrid society faces, as well as the challenges that lie ahead. «We have to preserve our competencies while remaining the most supportive region; defend the unity of Spain, our Constitution and the rule of law, the independence of the Judiciary, the dignity of Parliament and the decorum of public life, concord among Spaniards, respect for the fundamental role of the Crown, and our Forces Armed Forces and State Security Corps.

Ayuso thus congratulates the year, but not without first mentioning the commitment that she and her entire Government team maintain to “live up to the task” of this region. “Madrid, liked in the world, serves Spain well and defends living with great desire,” she concluded proudly.