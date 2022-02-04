Guerrero.- More than 500 elements of the The National Guard and the state police have closed the Palo Blanco booth on the Sol highway to prevent the Ayotzinapa normalistas fromwho demand the appearance alive of their 43 missing companions, carry out an activity of distributing propaganda to motorists and collecting a fee.

The security agents have surrounded the normalistas on two frontswhich has caused the situation to be tense.

“We were just going to hold a rally in a peaceful manner,” said one of the normalistas at the protest.

The mobilization of the normalists of Ayotzinapa It comes one day after Governor Evelyn Salgado said she agreed that the toll booths be guarded by federal and state forces to prevent them from being taken over by “vandals” who charge money to motorists.

The presence of guard Nationalstate police and normalistas has caused the toll road to be closed for more than an hour.