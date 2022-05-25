Definitive step so that the earth disappears from all the soccer fields of Cartagena. The City Council awarded this Wednesday the works to install artificial turf on the ten remaining surfaces and renew the old synthetic of another two, in the Mediterranean Urbanization and the Gómez Meseguer sports city. The Jumabeda company has almost three million euros to do it, foreseeably, before the end of the legislature: in June 2023.

The eleven soccer fields of Los Belones and the World Cup 82 will be the first. The projects have been drafted for more than a year and in this latest installation it is planned to act, in addition, on the soccer surfaces seven and five, and renew both the electrical circuit with LED lights and the irrigation system.

The pitch in darkness of the Luis Guarch, during a training session, which will have new lighting /



MF



The other fields are Las Seiscientas (López Belmonte), Villalba and Pozo Estrecho (Rafael García), in soccer seven; and La Aljorra (Luis Guarch) and Alumbres (El Secante) in five. And the football eleven of the IES Santa Lucía, which is owned by the Autonomous Community but with municipal use. In total there are ten surfaces anchored in the last century, which affect about 1,200 players from 63 teams.

“An infamous and noxious field”

The contract also contemplates the renovation of the artificial turf of the Mediterranean and Cartagena FC, both eleven-a-side football. These fields were the first to receive the synthetic, more than a decade ago, and currently need urgent replacement. The state of the latter, in fact, led FC Cartagena B to raise their voices a few months ago, when they played a Third RFEF match there. “It is an infamous and harmful field for the health of soccer players, it cannot be allowed,” said the coach of the Efesé subsidiary, Pepe Aguilar.

Synthetic burnt in the field of football eleven of the Gómez Meseguer, which will be renovated. /



MF



Finally, the contract will also lead to the renewal of sprinklers in the Mediterráneo Urbanization and the introduction of LED lighting in La Aljorra. This club has just been promoted to Preferential, for the first time in twenty years, and its players suffer daily from the “twilight” at Luis Guarch.

It must be remembered that in April 2021 it was announced that all the projects, drafted, would go to contracting shortly and would be awarded after the summer. Everything has suffered a delay and budget adjustment.