The Hello Games team has prepared a new adventure with which to discover the dangers of space.

While No Man’s Sky had a terrible launch, no one can say that Hello Games hasn’t been putting in the effort to polish your game to the max. This one already has about 20 updates behind it, being Next the one that has returned the hopes to its players. And, after focusing on the space pirates of Outlaws, it seems that the development team is ready to explore other genres.

The Leviathan Expedition is now available for free on PC, PlayStation and XboxWe are not talking about a new video game, but about an unprecedented expedition in No Man’s Sky that introduces the roguelike in your experience. With the name of Leviathan, this adventure plunges us into a time loop in which we must survive to recover our memories. As you can imagine, each death is equivalent to the restart of the cycle, so we will have to start over with each defeat.

The expedition will be active for six weeksLeviathan invites us to overcome various obstacles to recover fragments of memories, which lead to a mysterious creature known as the Leviathan. We can team up with other players to advance the time loop and break the loop, which in turn will provide most valuable rewards for the team. In this sense, Hello Games promise loot in the form of notable upgrades, more inventory space, spaceships, and more.

On the other hand, the expedition also introduces several bonus rewards, such as decorative cosmetics, parts for our own ship, decorative articles for the base and other products. In addition to this, Hello Games also introduces Leviathan himself as an organic addition to our fleet of frigates.

If you want to put your No Man’s Sky skills to the test and solve the mystery surrounding the Leviathan, know that the expedition is now available for free for PC, PlayStation and Xbox. According to the Hello Games publication, this adventure will be active during six weeks and will disappear to make way for other novelties. After all, the development team has a project in hand that, according to their statements, will be very ambitious.

No Man’s Sky hasn’t achieved the initial success we expected, but there is no doubt that its update Next has changed all opinions regarding the title. At 3DJuegos we have delved into this improved experience and, as you can read in our analysis of No Man’s Sky Next, we have come across a fascinating adventure.

