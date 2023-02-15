Aviation | The strike will cancel hundreds of flights in Frankfurt and Munich on Friday

Fraport, the operator of Frankfurt airport, said on its website that the strike will disrupt airport operations “extensively” throughout Friday.

On Wednesday, the trade union Verdi announced a 24-hour strike at a total of seven airports.

The strike will affect air traffic at major airports such as Frankfurt, Munich and Hamburg airports, said a Lufthansa spokesperson told German newspaper Bild.

The company advised passengers not to come to the airport on Friday. The strike also affects the airport’s onward flights, Fraport announced.

Traffic at Frankfurt Airport was already largely paralyzed on Wednesday, when Lufthansa’s IT failure prevented the company from flying its flights.

of Munich the airport, on the other hand, announced that no scheduled passenger flights will arrive or depart from the airport on Friday. More than 700 flights will be canceled at the airport on Friday.

The strike coincides with the start of a major security conference in Munich. Political decision-makers and thousands of delegation members are expected to attend the conference.

The airport announced that the strike will not affect special flights for the safety conference.

Verdi is currently negotiating the salaries of airport ground staff and security staff, as well as public sector employees. The union is trying to speed up negotiations on wages with a strike.