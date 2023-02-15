Disasters when the world’s attention fades
The earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria this week caused heart-rending devastation – and prompted an international campaign to urgently send aid to the affected areas. Yet the bleak anniversary of two years since a different catastrophe, caused not by nature but by a military coup in the Southeast Asian democracy of Myanmar, offers a lesson for the earthquake response – and a lesson for the international media as well. It’s this: The real test of our commitment, compassion and dedication will come not in the next few days, but in the next few months and beyond.
The initial response is of course important. This is because the possibility of actual action is greater at an early age, whether to remove political grievance or to help the afflicted victims of a natural disaster. The initial response is particularly essential in earthquakes. Survivors trapped under the rubble are rarely rescued after the first few days.
However, the attention span is short in the media, and among governments. Her interest quickly shifts elsewhere and returns only quickly, either in response to a new tragedy, or as a result of necessity dictated by the anniversary of the original disaster that constituted the “headline”. This volatility is important because of what happens—and what doesn’t—when the world’s attention fades.
There is no doubt that the displaced Syrians affected by the earthquake, who need not only rescue, but also continuous assistance to rebuild their conscience, are well aware of this. They live in the northwest of the country, the only area still outside the control of the Syrian government, and they were already struggling to keep their families safe and warm during a harsh winter.
In recent years, Syrians have suffered as a result of unrest, and were the focus of news broadcasts at first, and sparked political outrage in the West. But it soon disappeared from the news.
Then what about Myanmar? In fact, it has attracted new attention in recent days. There have been comments in newspapers, in the broadcast media and on websites, there has been a declaration by some two dozen governments such as the United States, Britain, the European Union, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, and there has even been a rare UN Security Council resolution calling for a return to democracy – It was also aided by the rare event of China and Russia abstaining from voting rather than vetoing it, but it was all due to timing.
It has now been two years since General Min Aung Hlaing canceled the sweeping victory of Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy, his seizure of power, and his arrest of the leader and her prominent supporters, along with a number of activists and journalists. Moreover, the ruling military junta handed down a series of prison sentences for Aung San Suu Kyi, totaling 33 years, and launched indiscriminate air strikes in what became a civil war with opposition activists who retreated to the countryside after the coup.
Constant media attention plays important roles. It assures the weaker party that the world has not forgotten it. What is also important is that it forces governments to consider the political cost, in the eyes of international public opinion, of doing nothing on their behalf.
