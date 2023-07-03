Estadão Contenti

07/03/2023

The Ministry of Agriculture updated the number of cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (IAAP, H5N1 virus). 4 new cases were registered and the total increased to 57, of which 56 in wild birds and a focus on subsistence production, domestic breeding, in Espírito Santo. According to the folder, there are still another 15 investigations in progress.

The confirmed foci are in the states of Espírito Santo, Bahia, Paraná, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina and São Paulo. In states such as Roraima, Amazonas, Pará, Tocantins, Mato Grosso do Sul and Minas Gerais, the investigation is still ongoing, with sample collection and no conclusive laboratory result.

Notifications in wild and/or subsistence birds do not compromise Brazil’s status as a country free of HPAI and do not bring restrictions to international trade in Brazilian poultry products, as provided by the World Organization for Animal Health (OMSA).























