Fiorello defends Amadeus: “We want that genius of Morgan in Sanremo”

Fiorello defends his friend Amadeus and attacks Vittorio Sgarbi and Morgan, who, during the opening night of the Summer at the Maxxi in Rome at the center of the controversy over the sexist jokes and profanity uttered by the Undersecretary for Culture, harshly criticized the the conductor of the Sanremo Festival asserting that he does not understand music and exclaiming: “Why don’t they evict him?”.

Words to which Amadeus himself may have replied – the conditional is a must – with an enigmatic post on his Instagram profile in which he wrote: “In silence, even an idiot can seem like an intelligent person. Unfortunately, idiots always want to talk.”

Now it is Fiorello who enters the lawsuits with a straight leg. The showman, in fact, made fun of the story in a video posted on profile Instagram of Fabrizio Biggio, co-host of Long live Rai2!.

“Morgan, Sgarbi, you are right! Amadeus is not capable” Fiorello and Biggio ironize in the video, openly siding alongside the conductor.

“Make noise of Diodato? She’s ugly!” add Fiorello and Biggio. “Where to dance by Dargen D’Amico they still put it in discos. Not to mention the Maneskins, which with Shut up and good they won Eurovision. Amadeus, you really ruined them!”.

Then, the message for Vittorio Sgarbi and Morgan, respectively nicknamed for the occasion “very honorable” and “genius”.

“You don’t have to do anything to remove Amadeus from Sanremo, because it’s his last year anyway. We will start a petition to make Morgan artistic director! So we’ll finally hear hit songs, not this bullshit that Amadeus chose. You will see how successful the Festival will be”.