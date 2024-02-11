Sarah Scazzi murder, Michele Misseri is freed but insists: “I am the murderer”

Here we are, Michele Misseri has been released from Lecce prison following the end of his detention. This is the farmer from Avetrana (Taranto), almost 70 years old, involved in the murder of his niece Sarah Scazzi, which occurred in August 2010. Misseri is expected to leave tomorrow morning, presumably between 10 and 12. He should be a delegate of his lawyer, Luca Latanza, to come and pick him up by car and take him to Avetrana, a few tens of kilometers away from the Salento capital.

Misseri will almost certainly find, both upon leaving prison and upon arriving in Avetrana, television crews and the media, considering the outcry the Scazzi case had caused at the time. In recent days, the house of Michele Misseri, known to the general public with abbreviated name of 'Uncle Michele', was the subject of cleaning and restoration work – including the connection of electricity – by some of the man's relatives.

Misseri intends, in the next few weeks, to resume work in the fields, starting with taking a first look at his own, now abandoned for years. As for via Grazia Deledda, where Misseri's villa is located, the mayor of Avetrana, Antonio Iazzi, issued an order prohibiting the transit of cars. The mayor's intention is to prevent the street and the country more generally from becoming the stage for a new “media circus” after the one in 2010, however, it lasted a long time. “Out of respect for Sarah's memory and her family, we would like Avetrana to no longer be remembered and cited for this very sad episode,” declares the mayor.

Meanwhile, Michele Misseri is back to speaking in an interview with La Stampa. And he reiterates: “I have confessed a thousand times. I have written many letters to Sabrina and Cosima asking for forgiveness but I have never received an answer. I would like to go and visit them in prison but I don't know if they will accept. I want to ask them for forgiveness by looking into their eyes, explaining because I accused them.”

Continue to La Stampa: “I didn't want to go out because it's not right, I'm the guilty one. This guilt makes me feel bad. In 2017 they thought I had had a heart attack, but instead it was a nervous attack, because I constantly think about what I did to that blonde angel. But also to my wife and my daughter who did nothing to Sarah, they loved her, and they were condemned for the florist's dream.”

And he insists: “They made me say things I didn't want to because I'm ignorant and they made me look innocent, and my wife for someone who bossed me around and made me eat leftovers.”