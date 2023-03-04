Severiano Arias believes that the operation of the railway service in the Region must be “adequate to the needs” of the population. In his opinion, the existing offer today is “scarce”. The stops in the Valencian Community are “a waste of time that we Murcians cannot assume.”

He believes that “we must find the balance between travel time and arrival times.” To go to Madrid, he continues to choose to travel by car to Albacete, where he gets on the AVE. Just like it did before the arrival of high-speed rail in Murcia. “It’s barely two hours from there,” he says.

“We need direct trains and more frequencies”

Ana López speeds up one of her last train trips to Madrid because «I have already decided to switch to ‘Blablacar’. The AVE is very expensive and takes a long time despite being high speed, in the car it takes four hours but you are more comfortable and you don’t have to make so many stops every half hour”.

To reverse this decision “we need direct trains, without going through the Valencian Community and Castilla-La Mancha. As well as a better time regularity by incorporating more daily frequencies. Without a doubt, we need them to have a quality service.

He regrets that “it seems that the Region is not connected with the rest of the country through good communications in railway infrastructures.”