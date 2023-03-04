Mexico City.- During the extraordinary session of the General Council of the National Electoral Institute (INE) held this Friday Euripides Floresalternate representative of Brunette before the General Council, described the current directors as “electoral mafia”.

“Because that is the underlying confusion and perhaps it is the biggest confusion that the electoral mafia has that is here at the INE and in some spaces of the Electoral Tribunal. They arrogantly believe that they are democracy, that they have given us the triumphs that the people have won, no gentlemen, democracy belongs to the people, democracy belongs to the people. It is time to locate yourself, counselors, counselors, electoral mafiaand it is time to comply with the law even if they do not like it, “said the morenista.

Given these qualifiers, Lorenzo Córdova did not hesitate to interrupt the Morenista’s intervention.

“I am going to interrupt you, Mr. Representative, to invite you, I understand the mood of vulgarity that inspires your intervention. But, without a doubt, the same as yours, but I am going to ask you to behave with respect to the directors, you have just made an intervention offending the councilors, and that, while I occupy this presidency, I will not allow it. Please continue with your intervention,” Córdova replied.

This tense moment was preceded by the approval of the appointment of Roberto Heycher Cardiel Soto as head of the office of the INE Executive Secretariat, replacing Edmundo Jacobo Molina, who was dismissed after the entry into force of the electoral reform promoted by President AMLO.

“Yes, today the validity of these norms begins and with it comes the legal battle, which we are sure, Congress will give with all solidity, because this reform is legitimateand it is also legal,” said the Morenista representative.

And he continued: “Talking about the electoral mafia It’s something we’ve done and I stand by it. There is an electoral mafia embedded in the National Electoral Institute and I was referring to the councilors when I told them that it is time for them to comply with the law even if they do not like it. Nothing more to clarify.”

In the midst of the continuous remarks, Euripides finally concluded his intervention and the session was terminated.