Avatar: The Way of Water is available in stream on Disney+ from today, June 7, 2023, visible by all subscribers to the film company service as one of this month’s novelties.

As previously announced, the record-breaking film by James Cameroncapable of generating receipts of over 2 billion dollars, has finally arrived on the streaming circuit after having made its triumphal journey in cinemas and after the announcement of the digital version.

Avatar: The Water Path is the third highest-grossing film of all time in terms of the global box office, having reached $2.32 billion at the box office. Was nominated for various Academy Awards and winner of the one for the best visual effects.

The film is set more than ten years after the events of the first film and is linked to the progenitor by telling the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their children) and the danger that pursues them, with the need to find a safe place and protect your family and your surroundings. Again, the underlying theme has a lot to do with nature and the environment, threatened by technological advances and the exploitation of resources, in a remarkable representation of Pandora’s predominantly marine scenarios.