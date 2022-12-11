Avatar, the sense of water arrives in theaters this Friday, December 16. Those who have already had the opportunity to see it predict a blockbuster and eyes have been directed, once again, to James Cameron, who has already twice demonstrated his ability to make such great sequels (Aliens, the return and Terminator 2 , The final judgement).

In Avatar, the sense of water recovers some of the characters from the first and successful movie, set on Pandora, a satellite light years from Earth, where some semi-human-looking beings live, with powerful physical aptitudes… and an extraordinary ability to connect with their natural environment.

Like 13 years ago, with the first Avatar, that connection to Pandora will be decisive in the end. That ecological message was one of the keys to the extraordinary success of Avatar, the highest-grossing film in history, with close to 3,000 million dollars in revenue since its release in 2009. “I don’t think the goal of Avatar is to say what what to do” to the spectators, the Canadian director declared in an interview with AFP.

Released with a spectacular premiere in London, the first reactions in the press networks speak of an audiovisual jewel and another masterpiece by James Cameron. “I’m happy to say that Avatar, the sense of water is phenomenal,” Erik Davis tweeted on Fandango. “It’s bigger, better and more emotional than the first, it’s absolutely visually intoxicating and very visceral and fascinating. It is history, the show, spirituality, beauty and a lesson in how to tell and make a film at its best”, concluded Davis. Josh Horowitz, from Happy Sad Confused, has also had words of praise for Cameron’s film.

“James Cameron once again shows filmmakers how to make a movie. I’ve said it a thousand times. Never doubt him. Avatar: The Sense of Water is a lesson in how you should make an epic blockbuster. Emotional, visceral and big”, remarks the person in charge of the podcast. “I had faith in how James Cameron might be able to elevate special effects again, but this is crazy,” says Collider’s Peri Nemiroff. “It’s one spectacular scene after another,” she finished.

Avatar: The Water Sense centers on Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), now parents, forced to protect their family from a new threat to Pandora. The cast also includes Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet, focusing on the planet’s oceans and offering us a new opportunity to see how the Na’vi fight against the GDR military forces. Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro wrote on Twitter that the Avatar sequel is “an amazing achievement. It’s packed with majestic shots and emotions on an epic, epic scale. It is the sample of a master at the peak of his power ”, he concluded.

What’s next now? The opinion of the public and that the film raises more than 2000 million dollars to be profitable. The Disney production, the new owner of the license, is playing it this Christmas. In any case, as analysts are already predicting, James Cameron should not be doubted too much. He has been the king of the world box office on two occasions and there are not two without three, say vandal.elespanol.com. Waiting for this December 16.