After 13 years, Avatar finally showed a first advance. The sequel to the film directed by James Cameron in 2009 it will be named: The Way of the Water. The first trailer doesn’t show much about its plot, but it promises that we will know more about the planet Pandora.

As its name might indicate, water will have an important presence in the film. At least from what the progress shows. From what little we could observe, we could infer that Avatar 2 will have a plot that will have to do with the search for a new home. This may be found on the shores we saw.

Another element to highlight is that, despite the events of the predecessor, Humans are still on Pandora. Not only that, it seems that they continue to use the avatars Na’vi, although it is not clear why. maybe like a kind of soldiers more resistant to the atmosphere of the planet.

In addition to the first trailer, new promotional images of Avatar 2: The Way of Water. Some are centered on the characters of Jake Sully and Neytiri that we met in the first installment. Others introduce us to new additions that will arrive in this sequel.

Avatar: The Way of Water It will hit theaters on December 16, 13 years after the original. The long development time may set off some red flags. However, there are those who have great faith in it because it is a work of james cameron. The director who gave us successful sequels like Aliens Y Terminators 2. Will he be able to continue his streak of excellent second parts?

Avatar: The Way of Water is the first sequel in an entire saga planned by James Cameron

Years ago it was revealed that Avatar: The Way of Water It will be the first sequel to a whole series that is planned. In fact, a third part has already been filmed and is scheduled to be released in 2024. In addition, there will be two subsequent installments in 2026 and 2028. It seems that Disney He has a lot of faith in this project.

Source: 20th Century Studios

Of course, although they are planned, everything will depend on the collection generated by each one, starting with Avatar: The Way of Water. If it goes well, then it will be a fact that we will know more about Pandora, her people and her different scenarios. Are you waiting for this sequel? Tell us in the comments.

