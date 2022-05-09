Two of the leading newspapers in the United States, New York Times Y Washington Post, have won the main Pulitzer Prizes this Monday, which recognize the best journalism and which are awarded each year by Columbia University. The New York newspaper has been awarded in three categories, while the newspaper of the federal capital has achieved the distinction for the best public service for its “forceful and vivid” coverage of the assault on the Capitol by a trumpist horde, on January 6, 2021, the day that Joe Biden’s electoral victory in the presidential elections was to be certified. A special award went to all the journalists reporting on the war in Ukraine.

While New York Times has won the award for best international reporting for its sweeping and uncompromising look at the failures of the US air war in the Middle East, including the tragic toll of civilian casualties caused by drone strikes, Washington Postwhich is owned by mogul and former Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, offered its readers “the story, convincingly told and vividly presented, of the assault on the Capitol (…) providing the public with a complete and reliable understanding of one of the darkest days in the nation”, explained Marjorie Miller, administrator of the awards, during the reading of the ruling.

New York Times, of which the jury highlighted the depth of his investigative journalism, also won the prize for the best national report for a series of articles on the death of hundreds of motorists and motorcyclists after receiving the order to stop by the police. The last known case, that of a young Congolese man in Michigan, was recently published in the newspaper. A veteran collaborator of Times She was also honored with the Cultural Criticism Award for her writings on race and artistic creation. In the category of non-fiction work, a journalist from the newspaper received the award for a book on child poverty that emerged as a result of a series of reports published in her pages. The award for fiction work went to The Netanyahusthe vibrant, acid and funny novel by Joshua Cohen.

A ‘sadhu’ or Hindu holy man puts on a mask during a massive religious festival in Haridwar, India, in April 2021. The photograph was taken by Danish Siddiqui, who lost his life months later in Afghanistan, and is part of the coverage graphic of the pandemic in India by the Reuters agency. Danish Siddiqui (AP)

An important dimension of the Pulitzers is their recognition of the best photojournalism. If last year he awarded the coverage of the pandemic by the Spanish photographer Emilio Morenatti, this year he has valued the continued work of the Reuters agency in its graphic coverage of the pandemic in India. In the last-minute images section, the award went to the photograph showing the flight of a military transport plane over the relatives of the dozen fatalities, all from the same family, from the bombing of an American drone in Kabul, during withdrawal operations from Afghanistan. The scene was captured by the photojournalist and correspondent of Los Angeles Times Marcus Yam, and soberly and forcefully reflects the ravages of US drones, those collateral damage that Washington barely resists acknowledging.

Miami Herald He was recognized for his information about the collapse of a residential building, which left 98 dead. and the work Cuba: An American History, in which Cuban-American Ada Ferrer recounts the history of the island from the arrival of the Spanish to the contemporary era, won the award for the best history book published in 2021. Ferrer is a professor of history at New York University. The Pulitzer Prize-winning book has already been awarded in the same category by the newspaper Los Angeles Times.

The Pulitzer Prizes are the most prestigious awards in American journalism. Issued since 1917, they were established in the will of influential newspaper publisher Joseph Pulitzer, who died in 1911 and left money to found a journalism school at Columbia University and endow the prizes. In their day, they started with four awards in journalism, four in literature and drama, one for education, and five travel scholarships. Today they represent a total of 15 categories in media reports, writing and photography, in addition to seven awards in literature, theater and music.

