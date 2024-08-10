Avatar 3 has an official title: it will be called Avatar: Fire and Ash the new chapter of the famous film saga directed by James Cameron, who announced the name of the third film during D23.

Cameron took the stage at the Disney event alongside the actors Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldanawho play the characters Jake Sully and Neytiri in the series, respectively, saying that Avatar: Fire and Ash “will not be what you expect, but what you want,” whatever that means.

“I can’t wait to show you what we’re doing with Avatar,” the director said. “Every day, when I review the new footage, for me it’s like Christmas morning they are so extraordinary. The characters are so alive, it’s all so real.”

“As you might expect, it’s going to be a fantastic adventure where There will be no shortage of moments of great emotionmore than ever before. We’ll be moving into difficult territories, with new characters and one in particular that you’ll love to hate. We’ll see new cultures, environments and biomes of Pandora.”

Cameron finally said that It’s still too early to present a trailer for the filmand so he showed the D23 audience the teaser image you can see below, which reports the official title of the film, Avatar: Fire and Ash.