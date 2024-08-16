Chihuahua, Chih.- The governor of the state of Chihuahua, María Eugenia Campos Galván, held a meeting with businesspeople and secretaries from different departments where they discussed issues such as the work and coordination she will have with the next federal government to be headed by the president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum.

They also discussed the infrastructure projects presented to Sheinbaum.

The Secretary of Innovation and Economic Development, Ulises Fernández, reported that as part of the meeting they analyzed strategic infrastructure and connectivity projects, in order to have a coordinated agenda at the beginning of the federal administration, he said.

Upon leaving the meeting, the official said that there is a receptive and open spirit on the part of the state government, and they are also in coordination with the business sector.

He considered that the meeting between Governor Campos and the President-elect speaks of this relationship in which they will seek to create work teams, in the particular case of the head of Innovation, on the issues that are the responsibility of his department.

“We discussed topics related to strategic projects that they intend to carry out in the coming years. It was about making them aware of different projects in the areas of energy, water, infrastructure and connectivity, mainly,” he said.

He said that as a result of this, they are already preparing to hold private meetings with officials assigned to the new federal administration, such as the current director of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), Emilia Esther Calleja.

For his part, the president of the Chihuahua Regional Livestock Union (UGRCH) emphasized that as entrepreneurs and productive sectors they will seek to integrate into the various projects.

“As business organizations and as entrepreneurs in particular, we must see how we can join forces and manage for a better state. (…)

Practically in terms of roads, education, several of the projects that we have been working on in terms of infrastructure from economic development and different organizations,” he explained.