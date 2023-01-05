“Avatar: The Way of Water”, the latest film by James Cameron, hit theaters on December 15. The making of him took several years because the director wanted to use the best special effects to tell his epic story. The expectations were high and the result has not left indifferent any spectator who was able to see it on the big screen.

As is known, the filmmaker has a 5-film saga planned, but everything would depend on the collection of the second part. Now we can affirm that the future of the franchise is assured because the film has already reached US$1,490,000,000, surpassing “Top Gun 2” and becoming the highest grossing of the year.

The highest grossing movies of 2022

“Avatar: the way of water” – $1,490,000,000 “Top Gun: Maverick” – $1,488,732,821 “Jurassic World: Dominion” – $1,001,136,080 “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness” – $955,775,804 “Minions: the rise of Gru” – $939,433,210 “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” – $821,703,712 “The Batman” – $770,836,163 “Thor: Love and Thunder” – $760,928,081 “Water gate bridge” – $626,571,697 “Moon Man” – $460,237,662.

“Avatar 2”: what is it about and why watch it?

More than a decade later, “Avatar: The Sense of Water” tells us the story of the Sully family. Photo: composition LR / Disney

More than a decade later, “Avatar: The Sense of Water” tells the story of the Sully family, the troubles that haunt them, what they have to do to stay safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies. suffering.

“Narratively, it could be pretty standard stuff, but visually speaking it’s an amazingly immersive experience,” raved the critic on Rotten Tomatoes, which gave it a 77% approval rating.