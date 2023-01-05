After meeting Epifanio Vargas, Teresa Mendoza and her allies plan to exchange information, but first they must get Sofia, Batman and the rest of their companions to safety. As they imagined, in the Mexican series that is now available on Telemundo and Netflix, the president betrays them and they are all ambushed by the villain’s people. This is how the tunnel, where Mendoza and company are, explodes and leaves Antón badly injured. Unfortunately, and thanks to the preview of episode 53 of “Queen of the South 3”the character dies.
Advance of “The Queen of the South 3”, chapter 53
Release date of “The Queen of the South 3×53”
Chapter 53 of “The Queen of the South” arrives this Wednesday, January 4, 2023 to the Telemundo signal.
Where to see the full episodes of “The Queen of the South 3”?
The third season of “La reina del sur” is available on Telemundo. In the same way, you can access all the chapters through its mobile application and website.
His official YouTube channel also uploads approximately 20 minutes of each episode. Likewise, the chapters of the first and second season are in Netflix.
“The Queen of the South” season 3: schedules according to countries
- Peru, Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 8.00 pm
- Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia, Chile: 9.00 pm
- Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil, Argentina: 10.00 pm
What channel is Telemundo in Latin America?
- Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1,214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV.
- Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital.
- Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo.
- Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV.
- Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión.
- Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel.
- Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite).
- Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC.
- Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro.
- Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.
#Queen #South #chapter #ONLINE #Teresa #Oleg #revenge #premiere
Leave a Reply