After meeting Epifanio Vargas, Teresa Mendoza and her allies plan to exchange information, but first they must get Sofia, Batman and the rest of their companions to safety. As they imagined, in the Mexican series that is now available on Telemundo and Netflix, the president betrays them and they are all ambushed by the villain’s people. This is how the tunnel, where Mendoza and company are, explodes and leaves Antón badly injured. Unfortunately, and thanks to the preview of episode 53 of “Queen of the South 3”the character dies.

Advance of “The Queen of the South 3”, chapter 53

Release date of “The Queen of the South 3×53”

Chapter 53 of “The Queen of the South” arrives this Wednesday, January 4, 2023 to the Telemundo signal.

Where to see the full episodes of “The Queen of the South 3”?

The third season of “La reina del sur” is available on Telemundo. In the same way, you can access all the chapters through its mobile application and website.

“The Queen of the South 3” is already approaching its season finale. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

His official YouTube channel also uploads approximately 20 minutes of each episode. Likewise, the chapters of the first and second season are in Netflix.

“The Queen of the South” season 3: schedules according to countries

Peru, Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 8.00 pm

Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia, Chile: 9.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil, Argentina: 10.00 pm

Kate del Castillo brings the famous Teresa Mendoza back to life. Photo: Telemundo

What channel is Telemundo in Latin America?