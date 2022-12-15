Tomorrow one of the most important films of the year will be released, Avatar: The Path of Water, which could have been a reality more than 10 years after the first part was released. And now, the director of the play, James Cameronhas given statements regarding the effects of the tape and its comparison with the mcu.

According to what the media known as VarietyIn an interview cameron mentioned that technology Motion Capture is far superior to what has been seen recently on tapes Marvel. Confirmed that he “doesn’t even come close,” when asked if these tapes have inspired and encouraged him to reach higher with technology implemented in movies.

Here their statements:

Obviously, the big comic book movies have been driving the sheer volume of the industry…the rising tide of techniques unites everyone. Gives you higher quality artists, more tools, plugins and code [para usar] . You have more talented people writing code out there. Our team at WETA Digital is constantly recruiting new hires and coming from that group. So improve everything. That said, WETA Effects, as it’s now called, is the best. Right? Industrial Light & Magic does a great job, but when it comes to the kind of emotional facial stuff we’re doing… Thanos? Let’s go. Give me a break. Dresses [‘Avatar: El camino del agua’]. It’s not even close. It’s what WETA did.

It is worth mentioning that cameron He has never liked the MCU movies, since he mentions that his characters are quite flat, and for purposes without much to highlight. That means, he’ll probably never be seen directing one of them.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: At the end of this war we won the public, because with each tape the effects are improved quite prominently. Personally, I already want to go to that movie theater and see Avatar: El Camino del Agua.