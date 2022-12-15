Tonala, Jalisco.- They demonstrate for Gabriela Escamilla, who was allegedly unjustly imprisonedwhen denouncing the abuse suffered by his niece by the father of the minor.

Women met on the esplanade of the Puente Grande Oral Trial Chamber, at 09:30 am on Wednesday, December 14, since today the hearing of Gabriela who is accused of violation of the sexual intimacy of her niece.

Gabriela was her niece’s caregiver, so she noticed something different in the little girl, realizing that she had signs of abuse, he took photographs that he was looking for evidence of the crimeHowever, that was the reason why he is now in prison.

It is worth mentioning that The accused as the alleged abuser of the minor is Gabriela’s brothera Jalisco businessman assured Claudia Angélica Rangel, a member of Cuepaliztli AC, who came to demonstrate.

“A powerful businessman from Jalisco with very important economic ties and we do not want to think that it is an act of corruption,” he said.

On Friday, December 9 in audience The judge sent Gabriela to pretrial detention for the duration of the investigationas documented by the NTR Guadalajara outlet.

Gabriela’s lawyer, Héctor Pérez, has indicated that the crime for which she is accused does not warrant pretrial detention, in addition to the fact that the investigation of abuse committed against the girl is under arrest, on the other hand, the crime that the woman is accused of has advanced rapidly.

The crime that Gabriela is accused of is the well-known ‘Olympia law’Therefore, the promoter of this reform has ruled against the case.

“All afternoon I have been in contact with #Jalisco officials pressing so that there is no injustice (…) She denounced her brother Gabriel N. for child sexual abuse of his minor niece. But the authorities decided to put her in jail and implausibly argue a crime for reporting “. published Olimpia Coral on her social networks.

Gabriela Escamilla’s hearing, which took place on Wednesday, December 14, until 4:00 p.m., has not concluded, according to her lawyer, Héctor Pérez.